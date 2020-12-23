Liberia: LNP Gets U.S.$40,000 Renovation

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has received a dedication of ten renovated Women And Children Protection Section (WACPS) facilities in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount Counties with funding from the EU-Spotlight Initiative through UNICEF Liberia.

The initiative is part of EU-Spotlight support through UNICEF to WACPS COVID-19 Response and UNDP pillar 4.1.6, constructed two new modern facilities with accommodation for SGBV victims/witnesses, at Zone 4 Base Police Station in Montserrado and Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The project also renovated and equipped WACPS Offices at the Central Headquarters, Zone 1 Base-Bong Mine Bridge, Zone 4 Depot 3- New Georgia Estate, Zone 6 Base-Brewerville, Zone 8-ELWA/RIA Highway and Zone 10- Doe Community to eliminate violence against women and girls at a cost of over Forty Thousand United States Dollars (USD40, 000.00).

Speaking at the program, the UNICEF Representative, Madam Laila Omar Gad, emphasized the need for joining hands with the Women And Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic to fight against SGBV cases.

"The Spotlight is truly a beacon of hope for Liberia through its partners," said Madam Gad.

Also speaking, the Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, Mr. Laurent Delahousse pointed out that Female Genital Mutilation as a form of violence against women and girls that are wrong. He reminded the LNP Authority of a biannual visit on the facilities.

For his part, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Patrick T. Sudue, who proxied on behalf of the Atty. General and Minister of Justice of Liberia, recognized the effort of the donor partners in renovating and erecting such facilities that the public use for reporting Sexual and Gender - Based Violence cases to the Police.

Sudue recommended to donor partners to add the 'male juveniles' to their nomenclature ('women and girls' to 'women and children') who are also weaker vessels and victims of SGBV in communities.

The Police Chief officially dedicated those structures and urged his WACPS Officers to be confidential in their day-to-day functions and warned against revictimizing of victims in the Section.

The dedicatory program was also attended by the Deputy Resident Representative for Operations/UNDP, Mr. Mulugeta Abebe, Prosecutor and Child Justice Coordinator/MOJ, Atty. J. Alben Greaves, and Representatives from the Ministry of Gender. Others are CSP. Dixon N. Jlateh, Chief of WACPS, Susie T. Bility and Deputy Inspector General of Police for CSD/Intelligence, Col. Prince Mulbah.