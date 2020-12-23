Zimbabwe: Chinese Firm Invests Us$6m in Citrus Venture

23 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

A CHINESE organisation, China Industrial International Group (CIIG) is investing US$6 million towards the production of citrus seedlings.

The organisation is hoping to sell the seedlings and citrus produce on both the local and international markets.

The company will import seeds from China which will be tested in laboratories to remove contaminated seedlings in conformity with international best practice.

CIIG is also considering contracting local farmers interested in the production of citrus fruits.

To date the company has used US$800 000 on the project, which has gone towards the construction of a workshop, laboratories and green houses, which are 90 percent complete.

In an interview with The Herald, CIIG chief executive Mr Nie Haiyang said his organisation wants to boost agriculture in Zimbabwe in line with Government's Vision 2030.

"Currently the labs and green houses have been constructed and are almost complete.

"There will be professors from China with expertise in different areas to help in testing, farming of seedlings and grafting to ensure and enhance quality. They will also train employees and local farmers.

"We will start with citrus but as time goes on, we will include peaches, apples and beef exports to China.

On the issue of contracting farmers, he said that his organisation will only consider farmers who have 99 year leases or other authentic documents for their farms and have legal right to enter into long term contracts.

"We are targeting farmers with proper farm documentation and who have the legal rights to enter into contracts.

"We will sign agreements for contract farming. Under this arrangement we will give farmers seedlings, fertilisers and expert advice to ensure that we get the intended yield.

"This will also benefit farmers who have farms but don't have capacity and capital to buy inputs for such projects. Under this arrangement we will sign contractual agreements to ensure a win-win situation," he said.

He added that independent farmers were also free to approach them to buy seedlings.

"However they need to make sure that international standards are followed and also act according to Zimbabwean law.

Mr Haiyang said there is a ready market for produce from the country in China.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.