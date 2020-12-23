Zimbabwe: Chinese Firm Invests Us$6m in Citrus Venture

Herald Reporter

A CHINESE organisation, China Industrial International Group (CIIG) is investing US$6 million towards the production of citrus seedlings.

The organisation is hoping to sell the seedlings and citrus produce on both the local and international markets.

The company will import seeds from China which will be tested in laboratories to remove contaminated seedlings in conformity with international best practice.

CIIG is also considering contracting local farmers interested in the production of citrus fruits.

To date the company has used US$800 000 on the project, which has gone towards the construction of a workshop, laboratories and green houses, which are 90 percent complete.

In an interview with The Herald, CIIG chief executive Mr Nie Haiyang said his organisation wants to boost agriculture in Zimbabwe in line with Government's Vision 2030.

"Currently the labs and green houses have been constructed and are almost complete.

"There will be professors from China with expertise in different areas to help in testing, farming of seedlings and grafting to ensure and enhance quality. They will also train employees and local farmers.

"We will start with citrus but as time goes on, we will include peaches, apples and beef exports to China.

On the issue of contracting farmers, he said that his organisation will only consider farmers who have 99 year leases or other authentic documents for their farms and have legal right to enter into long term contracts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Zimbabwe Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are targeting farmers with proper farm documentation and who have the legal rights to enter into contracts.

"We will sign agreements for contract farming. Under this arrangement we will give farmers seedlings, fertilisers and expert advice to ensure that we get the intended yield.

"This will also benefit farmers who have farms but don't have capacity and capital to buy inputs for such projects. Under this arrangement we will sign contractual agreements to ensure a win-win situation," he said.

He added that independent farmers were also free to approach them to buy seedlings.

"However they need to make sure that international standards are followed and also act according to Zimbabwean law.

Mr Haiyang said there is a ready market for produce from the country in China.