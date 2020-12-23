Zimbabwe: Chaos At Forbes Border Post

CHAOS continues to reign supreme at the Forbes Border Post as only haulage truckers with Covid-19 certificates are being allowed entry into either Zimbabwe or Mozambique, leading to long queues and delays.

Truck drivers interviewed said the issuance of clearance letters and other processes has been relatively slow, especially during this festive season.

"The situation has worsened during this period. I have been here for three days and the queue is moving at a snail's pace.

"We have all the necessary documents but we end up losing patience, worsening the delays," said one truck driver, Mr Tendai Sibanda.

Another trucker, Mr Abednico Mleya accused customs officials of causing the delays.

"I am from Mozambique and I have been here for four days. It looks like I will spend the Christmas holiday here because the process is slow. The customs officials are taking their time and it seems the situation is getting worse."

A customs official who requested anonymity citing protocol said: "Everything is normal save for the closure of the border to ordinary citizens. However, truckers with Covid-19 certificates are not facing any problems in entering Mozambique. Yes, the process has been a bit slow because we have registered high numbers of trucks that are passing through the border post."