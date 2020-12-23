Zimbabwe: Local Digital Content Should Be Inclusive

Digital content should also be available in local languages so that Zimbabweans can identify themselves in the global digital community, ICT, Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

He was speaking at the launch of a Community Information Centre (CIC) in Filabusi, Matabeleland South last week.

"Digital inclusion can only thrive where the community can identify themselves with the available digital content. Digital inclusion is therefore, dependant on the availability of content in local languages and dialects," he said while officiating at the launch.

"I therefore cannot overemphasise the need for the development of local content if this CIC is to make the desired impact among the local communities. If properly developed and marketed such content can also create employment for the local communities.

"I call upon the local community of Filabusi to start identifying local content that could be digitised and be made available through the Internet for the benefit of the local community."

Access to ICTs and effective participation in the digital economy remains critical in improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

However, there is serious digital divide in Zimbabwe especially between the urbanites and people living in rural areas, a matter that calls for Government intervention.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), internet penetration rose by 3,2 percent to reach 59,9 percent from the 56,7 percent recorded in the second quarter of this year.

"It is important for the country to maintain this growth trajectory so that no one is left behind in the digital economy," added Minister Muswere.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Matebeleland South Province Abednico Ncube, said the CIC will bring digital opportunities for the Filabusi and surrounding communities.

"This Community Information Centre will provide a platform for e-enabled services where the citizens will conveniently access Government services; e-education to help students access educational sites; e-health to facilitate telemedicine activities; e-banking to access financial services without having to travel long distances; free basic training in the use of computers," he said.

"This is commendable indeed, particularly as the country has embarked on a journey to vision 2030."

Government has identified ICTs as one of the pillars and cornerstones for economic development under the recently launched National Development Strategy One (NDS1).

Covid-19 has also driven ICTs uptake in the world and Zimbabwe has not been left behind.

The newly introduce economic blue, NDS1, recognises the centrality of promoting digitisation as the country angles to attain upper middle income status by 2030.

Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete, said the CICs should evolve to include the implementation of e-government programmes.

"As we move into 2021, one project I would really wish to see being rolled out at CICs is the e-government project.

"We have set up the infrastructure and we now call upon Government to move with speed in rolling-out the e-government project.

"Using CIC infrastructure, citizens need not travel to provincial capitals anymore to apply for Identity documents as well as birth and death certificates," said Dr Machengete.

"Even passports can be applied for online from any CIC, once the project has taken-off. One can imagine the convenience this would bring to the citizenry. Such is the power of ICTs and such is the potential of CICs."