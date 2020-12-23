Zimbabwe: Local Digital Content Should Be Inclusive

23 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Digital content should also be available in local languages so that Zimbabweans can identify themselves in the global digital community, ICT, Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

He was speaking at the launch of a Community Information Centre (CIC) in Filabusi, Matabeleland South last week.

"Digital inclusion can only thrive where the community can identify themselves with the available digital content. Digital inclusion is therefore, dependant on the availability of content in local languages and dialects," he said while officiating at the launch.

"I therefore cannot overemphasise the need for the development of local content if this CIC is to make the desired impact among the local communities. If properly developed and marketed such content can also create employment for the local communities.

"I call upon the local community of Filabusi to start identifying local content that could be digitised and be made available through the Internet for the benefit of the local community."

Access to ICTs and effective participation in the digital economy remains critical in improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

However, there is serious digital divide in Zimbabwe especially between the urbanites and people living in rural areas, a matter that calls for Government intervention.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), internet penetration rose by 3,2 percent to reach 59,9 percent from the 56,7 percent recorded in the second quarter of this year.

"It is important for the country to maintain this growth trajectory so that no one is left behind in the digital economy," added Minister Muswere.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Matebeleland South Province Abednico Ncube, said the CIC will bring digital opportunities for the Filabusi and surrounding communities.

"This Community Information Centre will provide a platform for e-enabled services where the citizens will conveniently access Government services; e-education to help students access educational sites; e-health to facilitate telemedicine activities; e-banking to access financial services without having to travel long distances; free basic training in the use of computers," he said.

"This is commendable indeed, particularly as the country has embarked on a journey to vision 2030."

Government has identified ICTs as one of the pillars and cornerstones for economic development under the recently launched National Development Strategy One (NDS1).

Covid-19 has also driven ICTs uptake in the world and Zimbabwe has not been left behind.

The newly introduce economic blue, NDS1, recognises the centrality of promoting digitisation as the country angles to attain upper middle income status by 2030.

Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete, said the CICs should evolve to include the implementation of e-government programmes.

"As we move into 2021, one project I would really wish to see being rolled out at CICs is the e-government project.

"We have set up the infrastructure and we now call upon Government to move with speed in rolling-out the e-government project.

"Using CIC infrastructure, citizens need not travel to provincial capitals anymore to apply for Identity documents as well as birth and death certificates," said Dr Machengete.

"Even passports can be applied for online from any CIC, once the project has taken-off. One can imagine the convenience this would bring to the citizenry. Such is the power of ICTs and such is the potential of CICs."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.