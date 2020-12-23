Nigeria: Olu of Warri Indisposed, Receiving Treatment - Palace

Warri Kingdom in Delta State yesterday said that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is presently indisposed and receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The media had reported the news of the demise of the monarch on Monday.

He was said to have died from COVID-19 related illness after his health allegedly deteriorated on Sunday evening.

But a statement from the monarch's palace signed by Chief Clement Maleghemi, Director of Palace Administration, said the Olu is still receiving treatment at the moment.

In the three-paragraph statement, Maleghemi said the office of the traditional prime minister would inform the general public of any other development in the Warri Kingdom.

It stated thus: "The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

"We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed, and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialist.

"Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the Office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom", it concluded.

THISDAY had reported on Monday that there was anxiety across the state over the health status of the Itsekiri monarch.

Multiple sources, in and outside Delta State, confided in THISDAY that the monarch, who was said to have been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Warri, deteriorated on Monday morning.

According to an impeccable source, the Olu developed complications between Sunday and early hours of Monday.

During a visit to Olu Palace along Ajamoigha in Warri South Local Government area yesterday, THISDAY observed the monarch's subjects were in mourning mood.

Most of the shops and businesses around the palace were under lock and key, one of the signs of the demise of a prominent indigene.