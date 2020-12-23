Nigeria: Owners Liable for Offences Committed With Nin-Linked SIMs - NIMC

23 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to avoid sharing their National Identification Number with unauthorised persons.

In a statement issued on its official Twitter handle, NIMC said that the NIN when shared wrongly could be used to "perpetrate fraud" against the owner.

"Your NIN is your digital identity and you will be held liable for offences committed by individuals with sim cards linked to your NIN," NIMC said.

The commission advised that persons engaged in such fraudulent acts should be reported to the National Identity Management Commission.

The registration for NIN commenced, a few days ago, after a Federal Government directive mandated telecommunications to suspend sim cards not linked to NIN.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.