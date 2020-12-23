Nigeria: Owners Liable for Offences Committed With Nin-Linked SIMs - NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to avoid sharing their National Identification Number with unauthorised persons.

In a statement issued on its official Twitter handle, NIMC said that the NIN when shared wrongly could be used to "perpetrate fraud" against the owner.

"Your NIN is your digital identity and you will be held liable for offences committed by individuals with sim cards linked to your NIN," NIMC said.

The commission advised that persons engaged in such fraudulent acts should be reported to the National Identity Management Commission.

The registration for NIN commenced, a few days ago, after a Federal Government directive mandated telecommunications to suspend sim cards not linked to NIN.