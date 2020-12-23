Ethiopia: Institute Says Partnership in Need to Commercialize New Technologies

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBTI) points out the need for private-public partnership to commercialize new problem solving technologies that are emerging from different research centers and institutes in Ethiopia.

Dr. Hailu Dadi Deputy Director General at the EBTI told The Ethiopian Herald researches from several directions are coming up with new technologies but lack of partnership is the challenge to commercialize the products.

"Thus, establishing a legal institution that would play a bridging role to transform the products from proof of concept to commercialization is the order of the day", He also stressed the need for technology development and commercialization support funds.

"One of the Countries major plans now is building a bio economic system. As a result, the EBTI has been conducting researches to develop microalgae resources based on the Sekotta Declaration that aims at ending children malnutrition.

The Institute has introduced a research outcome by developing pure spirulina algae product, which is assumed to be lucrative, said Hailu. "The sector is contributing five billion Euro to the global economy annually and since Ethiopia is endowed with this resource, we have to develop, commercialize the product and be involved in the market quickly".

"The microalgae product we have come up with is crucial for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, tablet supplements and organic fertilizers.

The fertilizer we have been importing so far was inorganic but this one from the algae is organic and lucrative." According to him, the algae product could also be used for animal and fish fodder.

In addition the EBTI has come up with new technology that would modernize the traditional fermentation and preparation of the Kocho, one the famous Ethiopian dishes. The result will be easing women's hard work that would take weeks and maintaining good quality to the products of Kocho

Producing Charcoal Briquettes out of Bagasse is the other important step taken in the technology development. The byproduct from sugar factories can be found with piles and it emits methane gas, which pollutes the environment.

Therefore the technology developed is much effective from the normal charcoal used at home and is smokeless and climate resilient, according to Haile.