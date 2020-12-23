Ethiopia: Ethnic, Religious Divisions Never Bear Fruits - Premier

ADDIS ABABA- The desire of enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines still exist, but this evil desire will remain unfulfilled, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) said.

This came when PM Abiy exchanged views on current situation with residents of Metekel Zone of Benishangul Gumuz State yesterday.

Following the discussion on preserving peace and stability of the area, the premier posted on his official Facebook account: " Though their desire remain unfulfilled, Ethiopia's enemies are working to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines.

"In my discussion with residents of Metekel, the expressed will of the people for unity, peace, development and prosperity far outweighs any divisive agenda."

During the course of the discussion, Prime Minister Abiy said that government is working for permanent solutions to end problems and conflicts in the area. He added that the government puts directions for the permanent solution to end conflicts in Metekel Zone.

Noting that the government is toiling to preserve peace and stability in the area, Prime Minister Abiy called on the people to promote peace and reconciliation.

He also warned that unless they fulfill their responsibility in preserving law and order, the government would take serious administrative measures against federal and state officials in the state.

The discussion was attended by president of Benishangul Gumuz state, Ashadli Hassen, Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Geneal Birhanu Jula, it was learned.