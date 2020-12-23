Ethiopia: Ethnic, Religious Divisions Never Bear Fruits - Premier

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Dargie Kahsay

ADDIS ABABA- The desire of enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines still exist, but this evil desire will remain unfulfilled, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) said.

This came when PM Abiy exchanged views on current situation with residents of Metekel Zone of Benishangul Gumuz State yesterday.

Following the discussion on preserving peace and stability of the area, the premier posted on his official Facebook account: " Though their desire remain unfulfilled, Ethiopia's enemies are working to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines.

"In my discussion with residents of Metekel, the expressed will of the people for unity, peace, development and prosperity far outweighs any divisive agenda."

During the course of the discussion, Prime Minister Abiy said that government is working for permanent solutions to end problems and conflicts in the area. He added that the government puts directions for the permanent solution to end conflicts in Metekel Zone.

Noting that the government is toiling to preserve peace and stability in the area, Prime Minister Abiy called on the people to promote peace and reconciliation.

He also warned that unless they fulfill their responsibility in preserving law and order, the government would take serious administrative measures against federal and state officials in the state.

The discussion was attended by president of Benishangul Gumuz state, Ashadli Hassen, Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Geneal Birhanu Jula, it was learned.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.