Ethiopia: Uganda Affirms Support to Ethiopia's Law Enforcement Measures

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda Alemtsehay Meseret held discussions with Ugandan Security Minister General Elly Tumwine on current situation in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Alemtsehay briefed the Ugandan Minister on current developments in Ethiopia pertaining to completion of law enforcement operation and the rehabilitation activities in Tigray region.

She expressed appreciation to neighboring countries for understanding Ethiopia's law enforcement measures and acknowledging the operation as country's internal affair.

The ambassador told the Ugandan Security Minister that the federal government is jointly working with the interim administration of Tigray to rehabilitate the region in a short span of time.

According to the Ambassador, the federal government has been working hard to bring culprits who are now scattered here there.

The Ugandan Security Minister General Elly Tumwine, to his part, said his government is closely following the situation in Ethiopia, and extended appreciation to Ethiopia for carrying out the law enforcement operation with more careful manner.

Saying that Ethiopia and Uganda has a firm and longstanding friendship, General Elly Tumwine stressed need to further cement cooperation at this time.

Ugandan Minister further affirmed the commitment of his country to support law enforcement measures of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian herald December 23/2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.