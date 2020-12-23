Ethiopia: Uganda Affirms Support to Ethiopia's Law Enforcement Measures

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda Alemtsehay Meseret held discussions with Ugandan Security Minister General Elly Tumwine on current situation in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Alemtsehay briefed the Ugandan Minister on current developments in Ethiopia pertaining to completion of law enforcement operation and the rehabilitation activities in Tigray region.

She expressed appreciation to neighboring countries for understanding Ethiopia's law enforcement measures and acknowledging the operation as country's internal affair.

The ambassador told the Ugandan Security Minister that the federal government is jointly working with the interim administration of Tigray to rehabilitate the region in a short span of time.

According to the Ambassador, the federal government has been working hard to bring culprits who are now scattered here there.

The Ugandan Security Minister General Elly Tumwine, to his part, said his government is closely following the situation in Ethiopia, and extended appreciation to Ethiopia for carrying out the law enforcement operation with more careful manner.

Saying that Ethiopia and Uganda has a firm and longstanding friendship, General Elly Tumwine stressed need to further cement cooperation at this time.

Ugandan Minister further affirmed the commitment of his country to support law enforcement measures of Ethiopia.

