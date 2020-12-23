Ethiopia Puts Second Satellite Into Orbit

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI) announced the launching of the second satellite ET-Smart-RSS yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald ESSTI Deputy General Director Dr. Yishrun Alemayehu said the second satellite has high advanced resolutions and capable pictures to capture pictures in more cleaner than the former one.

"Preliminary design was conducted here in Ethiopia and detailed and technical works were underway in collaboration with Chinese experts in China through zooming and other platforms," he noted.

According to him, the former one was micro with weight 65kg and the second weighs 8.9kg which is a nano satellite, it is a great achievement to Ethiopia in a number of ways, and the Institute will keep on working to further strengthen the effort in technology transfer and human development.

The satellite preliminary designed was here in Ethiopia and the technical and detailed design was conducted by Chinese and Ethiopian engineers, and the Chinese government paid about1.5 million USD manufacturing costs, Yishrun indicated. The Satellite was launched from China Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Sit.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.