Ethiopia Puts Second Satellite Into Orbit

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI) announced the launching of the second satellite ET-Smart-RSS yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald ESSTI Deputy General Director Dr. Yishrun Alemayehu said the second satellite has high advanced resolutions and capable pictures to capture pictures in more cleaner than the former one.

"Preliminary design was conducted here in Ethiopia and detailed and technical works were underway in collaboration with Chinese experts in China through zooming and other platforms," he noted.

According to him, the former one was micro with weight 65kg and the second weighs 8.9kg which is a nano satellite, it is a great achievement to Ethiopia in a number of ways, and the Institute will keep on working to further strengthen the effort in technology transfer and human development.

The satellite preliminary designed was here in Ethiopia and the technical and detailed design was conducted by Chinese and Ethiopian engineers, and the Chinese government paid about1.5 million USD manufacturing costs, Yishrun indicated. The Satellite was launched from China Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Sit.