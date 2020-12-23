Ethiopia: President Sahlework Receives Seven Ambassadors Credentials

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA- President Sahlework Zewde has received the credentials of seven newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia.

Ambassadors of India, Japan, China, Pakistan, South Korea, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe presented their credentials for the President.

Speaking at the occasion, President Sahlework reiterated Ethiopia's keen interest on scaling up bilateral relations with the respective countries.

Commending the benefits of forming strategic partnerships with some of these countries, the president expressed hope that the others would also follow suit.

President Sahlework also briefed the ambassadors on current developments in the Tigray State, including the restoration, rehabilitation, and humanitarian assistance activities.

The Ambassadors, for their parts, congratulated Ethiopia for completing the operation in Tigray.

They have also expressed their commitments to enhance cooperation between Ethiopia and their respective countries during their stay in Ethiopia.

In his weekly briefing, Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said that Ethiopia has built a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with Asian countries such as China and Japan.

Asian countries' involvement in different sectors is growing massively, he added.

According to him, the Asian countries are actively working with Ethiopia in the investment, tourism, science, and technology sectors.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

