East Africa: Ethiopia,Sudan Commence Border Issue Consultations

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Ethiopia facilitates conditions to citizens voluntary return: Deputy Premier & Foreign Affairs Minister

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

ADDIS ABABA- The second high-level political consultations between Ethiopia and Sudan on boundary issues meant to chart out the way forward in finding amicable solution to resolve differences regarding common border issues was commenced in Khartoum, Sudan, yesterday.

The two sides discussed current border issues, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Representatives of Ethiopia and Sudan who are taking part in the talks are expected that they would resolve any differences regarding their common boundaries in harmonious way and set direction for peaceful means to handle matters.

The Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign affairs underscored that what was witnessed along the border recently did not resemble the cordial relation that exists between our two countries.

He expressed Ethiopia's firm position that reactivating the existing mechanisms and finding an amicable solution on settlement and cultivation are the only way to bring lasting solution to the issues in the two countries common boarder.

"We believe that securitization and unnecessary escalation will only worsen the situation and create pointless tension in the border area and disrupt daily activities of our peoples living in the border area."

He also expressed hope that the sisterly countries would be able to continue their engagement on the issue with the spirit of fraternal cooperation and commitment that has always been a mark of the Ethiopia - Sudan relations.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Demeke expressed Ethiopia's readiness to facilitate voluntary return of Ethiopia's citizens sheltering in Sudan following the law enforcement operation.

It is high time to let the citizens return to their homes and join their families, he said. His request for voluntary reparation came on the heels of his appreciation to the Sudanese people and government for their support and understanding during the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.

"Now, the peace and security situation in the Tigray Region by and large is stable and the Interim Administration is on the ground engaging with the communities and restoring basic services."

He also seized the opportunity to congratulate Sudan on its removal from the list of countries that are considered to be supporting terrorism. Ethiopia strongly believes that this long overdue decision by the government of United States to remove Sudan from such a list and lifting of economic and financial sanction will pave the way for the Sudan to re-engage with its development partners in realizing the development aspiration of its people.

It is indeed a clear recognition of the fact that the reform is on the right track and will open a new chapter for progress and prosperity of the country. The Ethiopian government firm commitment to work closely with the Government of the Republic of the Sudan in all bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of common interest.

