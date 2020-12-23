Ethiopia: Ministry of Peace, Giz Sign MOU for Joint Development Activities

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - The Ministry of Peace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIZ Ethiopia to collaborate on the Benishangul-Gumuz Region and the Blue Nile border area.

State Minister of Peace in the sector of Federalism and Pastoral Affairs, Dr. Seyoum Mesfin, said the agreement is part of the aim to expand access to drought-stricken communities, provide training for

women and youth to be peacekeepers and resolve conflicts, as well as to create joint development on the border area.

Maike van Ueuem, Head of BGR component, GIZ on her part said that the program will be funded by the European Union and will continue until 2021, according to Ministry of Peace.

The Ethiopian herald December 23/2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.