Ethiopia: Ministry of Peace, Giz Sign MOU for Joint Development Activities

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - The Ministry of Peace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIZ Ethiopia to collaborate on the Benishangul-Gumuz Region and the Blue Nile border area.

State Minister of Peace in the sector of Federalism and Pastoral Affairs, Dr. Seyoum Mesfin, said the agreement is part of the aim to expand access to drought-stricken communities, provide training for

women and youth to be peacekeepers and resolve conflicts, as well as to create joint development on the border area.

Maike van Ueuem, Head of BGR component, GIZ on her part said that the program will be funded by the European Union and will continue until 2021, according to Ministry of Peace.

The Ethiopian herald December 23/2020