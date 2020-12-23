Ethiopia: Ministry Collaborating With Somaliland to Control Desert Locust

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Agriculture announced that it has started working in collaboration with Somaliland in controlling desert locust.

The Ministry disclosed that through the concerted efforts in the past few months it has managed to wipe out the desert locust swarm from all corners of the country except from Somali state.

It further indicated that the main reason for failure to control the swarm in Somali State is due to the high influx of the swarm from Somaliland.

Abera Lemma, Communication Director with the Ministry told The Ethiopian Herald that the Ministry has been working in collaboration with various countries and anchor international nongovernmental organizations.

The Ministry has been applying sophisticated technologies and providing sufficient supportive inputs depending on the endorsement of the experts.

He stated that to detect and distribute chemicals ministry has been using 12 helicopters and mass number of cars, as well as other sophisticated instruments.

He underscored that on behalf of human resource the Ministry assigned enough native experts and invited foreigners. He reflected that currently ministry is working to eliminate the insect from Somali state through applying all available resources.

He underscored that the daily influx of the swarm from Somaliland to the country has made it difficult to control the invasion in Somali state. As a result the ministry is now working in collaboration with Somaliland country.

He noted that regarding the total damages encountered by the invasion ministry has been undertaking investigation to support the community that sustained loss of their crops due to the locust invasion

