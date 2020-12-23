Ethiopia: Overcoming Climate Change for Augmenting Production, Productivity

Nowadays, due to multiple factors, climate change is showing itself to be a threat to millions of people around the world, and breaking out of their comfort zone and exposing them to a wide spectrum of dangers.

In the same manner, as the effects of climate change have been aggrandizing around every corner of the world by throwing cold water on the future generations, attaining the envisioned target would be easier said than done. The problem needs the combined efforts of everyone.

Ethiopia should keep moving forward with its green revolution bringing into play quite a lot of appropriate and supportive policies that can bring about speedy agricultural production and productivity all over the country.

As curbing climate change plays a major role in boosting agricultural productivity and economy, the sector should be given due weight and attention more than ever before. Aside from fulfilling the demand of the general public, improved throughput helps upgrade Ethiopia's export volume.

As Ethiopia possesses bountiful lands throughout the country that can grow various types of crops, dealing with climate change that help produce increased agricultural productivity is compulsory.

Along the same line, climate change makes an impact on the wellbeing of people residing in the left, right, and center of the world beyond a shadow of a doubt. Strictly speaking, the impact of climate change has been moving time and again into uncharted waters and missing the desired goal.

Unless Ethiopia comes up with a fundamental transformation of its agriculture, effective lessening of hunger and poverty cannot come to pass. If pertinent bodies fail to act urgently and do their utmost to solve the problem, the situation will keep on getting off track.

According to scholars, the impacts of climate change cannot be articulated only in a few words seeing that they possess a multitude of disadvantages that can darken the future of the general public without problems. Climate change encompasses dislocating wildlife inhabitants and habitats, life-threatening weather happenings, and on and on.

As the influences of climate change are extremely serious, all and sundry should endeavor to act at the earliest possible time before it is too late. If the situation keeps on going in the same phase, the wished-for target will be missed at the earliest possible time.

At the present moment, climate change has been throwing cold water on the efforts of Ethiopian farmers residing in various parts of the country time and time again, and thus, they have been missing the desired goal.

More importantly, as climate change impacts the agriculture food production around the world, the right measure should be taken at the right time in a little while.

By placing importance on planting tree seedlings, conserving soil resources as well as water management, preventing land degradation, and other related aspects, the delinquent can be solved after a short time. In bygone days, as much attention was not paid to environmental conservation, Ethiopia failed to achieve the sought after goal.

However, nowadays, as much attention is being paid to environmental conservation, the situation across the country is heartening. Following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's initiative, Ethiopians residing across the nation managed to plant billions of trees after only a short time. For the sake of truth, this was not the case in the past.

Ethiopia's Climate-Resilient Green Economy campaign managed to demonstrate in black and white Ethiopia's efforts to sustain biodiversity. As climate change impacts agricultural productivity, the numerous regional states of the country have become involved in upgrading natural resources.

On a side note, the Amhara Regional State Natural Resources conservation and River Basin Development have been winning the hearts and minds of everyone. They are turning out to be out of this world and making the lives of the people as easy as falling off a log. This expressly or by implication plays a major role in smoothing the progress of the productivity of farmers.

As said by the Director of Natural Resource Management of the Amhara regional state, Esimelealem Meheret, eight thousand two hundred nine river basin developments have been identified in the ongoing Ethiopian year incorporating new and existing ones.

"Although it was planned initially to have 4.5 million peoples partaken in natural resources development, 3.4 million have been identified. Frankly speaking, as time goes by, the number of human resources will be increased," He stressed that as most of the mountain development works cannot see the day of light in a little while, they will be carried out based on the existing situation of the identified areas. Some of the works will be carried out throughout the year, and others will be accomplished in the shortest length of time.

"Preparation is underway to implement river basin works on 328,534 square meters of land," According to the director, the number of works that had been brought into force in natural development undertakings in the 2012 Ethiopian calendar managed to achieve the envisioned goal despite the COVID-19 challenges.

He went on to say, "Though it was planned to develop 361,926 square meters of land on river basin development, 254,278 square meters of land managed to achieve the sought after goal. By the way, the problem regarding natural resources development activities is convincing people about the benefits they secure out of the project surfacing in various parts of the region and steal their hearts.

The other thing is natural resources conservation cannot bear fruit through the efforts of some individuals. As one hand cannot clap, attaining the desired goal needs the cumulative efforts of every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

"Among the planted 1.5 billion seedlings, 1.316 billion saplings managed to see the day of light," he wrapped up.

If the various regional states of the country keep on going in the same phase attaching significance to climate change and agriculture productivity, Ethiopia will move to the next chapter of accomplishment without doubt.

The Ethiopian herald December 23/2020