Ethiopia: Ministry's Efforts in Capitalizing Mentorship

It is beneficial for young peoples' career enhancement in which they can receive training, information and guidance about a particular field of work.

Minister Filsan Abdullahi, Ministry of Women, Children and Youth (MWCY) called on stakeholders to join hands in capitalizing the mentorship culture and urged students and senior experienced fellow citizens to share experiences to less experienced or less knowledgeable students.

Speaking at the launching ceremony that promotes the Young Women Mentoring Program in higher education, Filsan noted that mentoring provides psychological support, in which the mentor counsels, encourages and builds the self-confidence of the mentee and gives support in case of problems.

"The Ministry will keep on working with pertinent stakeholders to chaptalize the mentorship, " she noted.

Bezawit Bekele, UN Womens' Affairs Advisor to the Minister noted that mentorship gives an exemplary role model where beginners can learn from and follow. It is especially critical for young girls who might experience a range of obstacles in higher education and in the search of career.

As to the Adviser, mentoring also has benefits for the mentor. The mentee teaches the mentor about new technology and important generational differences. Mentees are also likely to energize mentors with their enthusiasm and excitement that young people which might motivate the older person to do more.

Mentors experience the deep satisfaction of knowing that they are directly contributing help to the successes of the next generation and capitalizing is an asset in shaping the coming generation.

Mentoring is a structured and trusting relationship that brings young people together with caring individuals to offer guidance; support and encouragement aimed at developing the competence and character of the mentees.

It is clear that the mentor invests time as well know-how and effort in enhancing another person's growth, knowledge and skills and responds to critical needs in the life of that person in ways that prepare the individual for greater productivity or achievement in the future.

Indeed, mentoring requires commitment and active engagement from both sides along with a willingness in both to invest time into the relationship to attain goals.

In line with these perspectives, MWCY had organized a launching ceremony that promotes the Young Women Mentoring Program in higher education.

On the occasion, President Sahlework Zewde called for a comprehensive support for female university students to enable them successfully complete higher education and join the workforce.

She further highlighted the importance of creating networks and supporting women from all walks of life saying "as women, we must support one another not compete with one another."

The President has launched a tutoring program in a few universities with the aim of supporting women and preparing them for leadership positions.

She further noted, there had been many pushing factors that hinder females. Years before that females were given a little opportunity to get involved in competition and not let them to get any kind of support or mentoring.

Nowadays, students have many role models they could pick up from local and international. Hence, the President conveyed her message across determined individual to contribute the effort at hand in meeting dreams through learning from the role models.

Meron Alemu, President of the Female Chapter of the University Association for her part noted that female students face a range of difficulties and letting them know the importance of mentorship is fundamental.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meron believes that students who meet regularly with a mentor could score higher grades at the same increased high school graduation rates. Lead healthier relationships and lifestyle choices and better attitudes about school at home and school, building stronger relationships with parents, teachers, and peers, improved interpersonal skills, decreased likelihood of initiating drugs and alcohol among others.

The program will be implemented in 45 higher learning institutions nationwide. Now, 50 students are partaking in the training that could equip them with the basic mentorship skills; and how to mentor other mentees while giving services. At the end of the month, over one thousand-second year and above female students will get the services, according to the organizers.

The Ethiopian herald December 23/2020