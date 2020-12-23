East Africa: Ethiopia, Sudan Discuss On Cooperation to Enhance Use of Port Sudan, Petroleum Supply

23 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - An Ethiopian delegation led by the Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges met on Monday with Sudan's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport to consult on ways that help Ethiopia better use Port Sudan.

The meeting aimed at making Port Sudan an additional port option to Ethiopia to facilitate the country's export trade besides identifying the bottlenecks encountered in using the port, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting also noted other products, including fertilizer, can easily be imported through the port and be accessible to the north and west parts of the country.

Representatives from Sudan Sea Port Authority, Sudan Rail Way, Sudan Land Transportation, Sudan Highway Authority, Ministry of Trade and Customs Authority have also attended the meeting.

Dagmawit Moges also held talks with the Acting Minister of Energy and Mining, Eng. Khairy Abdel-Rahman, on the mining and energy sector, particularly in the supply and distribution of oil products.

The discussion focused on improving the supply of petrol from Sudan and loosening bottlenecks on the transport of oil products, it was learned. The two sides have deliberated possible projects that the two countries can jointly carry out, it added.

