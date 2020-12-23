Ethiopia: AU, IGAD's Acclaimed Operation Expedites Next Steps - Former PM Applauds AU, Neighboring Countries

Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn has praised the African Union (AU) and neighboring countries' deep understanding of the current situation.

In a similar vein, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the law enforcement operation that has received accolade from AU and IGAD would speed up the 2nd phase of the operation that is rehabilitating Tigray State and bringing the TPLF junta before court.

Hailemariam tweeted: "Right and wise diplomacy. Our neighboring countries deep understanding of the situation matters the most."

Also MoFA State Minister Redwan Hussein said that IGAD and neighboring countries' appreciation for the swift operation aimed at preserving the integrity of the country would provide impetus for the remaining tasks.

IGAD's collaboration to de-escalate the situation has critical contribution to sustain region's peace and stability. Its effort is also considered as a great diplomatic achievement for Ethiopia. This is an indicator of African solutions to African problems, he stated.

The neighboring countries have also appreciated Ethiopia's effort to restore peace. The IGAD's stand will further strengthen the cooperation of IGAD member countries.

It is to be recalled that Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly Sudan's Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok recently commended Ethiopia's bold steps to preserve the integrity of the country.