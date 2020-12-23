Ghana: 30 Alleged Western Togoland Separatists Discharged, Re-Arrested

23 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana And Gloria Nisiah Mintah

Thirty alleged Western Togoland separatists were re-arrested by the police yesterday after the Accra Circuit Court had discharged them.

This was after the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, had withdrawn the charge sheet containing treason felony charges against accused.

The prosecutor had amended the charge sheet five times before yesterday's proceedings, causing counsel for accused to raise concerns about the abuse of their client's rights.

A heated argument ensued between ASP Asare and Messrs Theophilus Donkor and George Asamani, when he (prosecutor) announced to the court he was withdrawing the charge sheet.

The lawyers raise the concern that accused would be re-arrested as soon as they stepped outside the court room.

Mr Donkor argued that the conduct of the prosecutor was unjust, unfair and unreasonable.

He told the court presided by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, that the action of the police was not only a violation of the 1992 Constitution, but actuated by malice.

Mr Donkor stated that his clients were bread winners of their families, adding that some of them were sick and needed medical attention.

He reminded the court that the police had no basis to arrest accused again after they had spent three months in Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) custody.

Mr Donkor asked the court to assert the fundamental rights of accused and make consequential orders barring the police not to arrest accused.

Mr Asamani reminded the court of role of dispensing justice, and should prevent the abuse of the rights of accused.

On Tuesday, December 15, accused were granted GH 2.5 million bail. Each of them was granted GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties, who must earn a monthly salary of not less than GH₵4,000.

The accused, believed to be part of a group that wanted to declare the Volta Region as an independent state, were arrested in September for disturbing peace in the region.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.