Ghana: 2 Robbers Lynched At Tuna

23 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Najeed

Tuna — Two armed robbers were lunched while four other suspects suffered injuries, at Tuna, in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba in the Savannah Region.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adjekum Owusu, who disclosed this to journalists, that one of the lynched robbers was identified as Osman Issakah, 32, and the other yet to be identified.

ASP Owusu mentioned that the deceased have been deposited at the Damongo Hospital for autopsy.

He said that Abubakari Nurudeen, 34, accompanied by Bukari Ibrahim, Alhassan Seidu, Zakibu Mahama and Dorya Naa, all with marks of assault on their bodies, reported to the police that whilst on their way to Tuna, they were attacked by six armed men wielding guns and machetes, and robbed them of Gh¢12, 000.

The Police PRO said the victims overpowered the robbers, seized two locally manufactured single barrel guns from them, and handed the weapons over to the police.

DSP Owusu said when personnel of the Regional Police Command were dispatched to the scene, they found two bodies and another single barrel gun there, but the robbers had fled.

He said investigations into the incident had started, and appealed the residents to assist police with information that could lead to the arrest of alleged robbers, who escaped.

