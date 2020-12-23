Ghana: Welder Fined Gh₵5,400 for Theft

23 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Gloria Nsiah Mintah

A 38- year-old welder has been fined GH₵5,400 by an Accra Circuit Court for causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

Abdul Razak Salifu, who was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the three charges leveled against him, would serve two years imprisonment in hard labour in default.

Accomplices, Jafaru Mohammed and Abdul Rahman have been admitted to a total of GH₵ 50,000 bail with a surety each.

The two had pleaded not guilty to the charge of dishonestly receiving stolen items.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the court presided by Samuel Bright Akwah, that complainant, Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere, a military nurse, had travelled outside the country leaving the house vacant.

The court heard that the complainant's sister saw Salifu emerging from the military nurse's house with a satellite dish.

Insp Ahiabor said the police arrested Salifu and retrieved satellite dish , universal LNBF and pack of screws from him, but the convict denied the offence and gave the police a false name (Aziz Osman ).

Prosecution said police investigation indicated that Salifu's real name is Abdul Razak Salifu.

Salifu led police to Tudu, Accra, to arrest Jafaru Mohammed and Abdul Rahman who admitted the offence in their caution statements.

Mohammed also stated that he bought ceiling fans from Salifu, and when the police searched his abode the found three air condition inner units, eight round design bulbs , nine curtains.

Aman only known as Good News, the nephew of Mohammed, and Ofori, accomplices, are at large.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

