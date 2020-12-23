Kenya: Sonko's Impeachment Paves Way for Nairobi's Regeneration

opinion

The impeachment of the Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko, brings to end a badly scripted governance stint at Kenya's foremost devolved unit.

Mr Sonko's tumultuous, flashy and often shadowy leadership style led to acrimony between the executive and the County Assembly repeatedly led to interruption of critical service provision to the residents, visitors and tourists of capital city.

In upholding the decision to remove him from office, the Senate performed the very critical role of safeguarding devolution. Senators have once again sent strong signals that personal rule, profiteering, and criminality are antithetical to the leadership aspirations of Kenyans across the country.

Humiliation

For over two years now, Sonko has run the county without a Deputy, following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

The County Executives have been subjected to humiliation and harassment by the Governor, leading to a number of resignations and firings. All the while essential services such as infrastructure modernisation, waste management, and health service provision dwindled by the day.

The performance of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service spanning health services, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services and county government planning and development is a clear indication that Nairobi residents could have experienced better, under an effective County Government.

In just 100 days the General Badi led team had hoisted water access in Nairobi's informal settlements, turnaround waste management, and transformed the look of the CBD through new pedestrian walkways.

As a way of making up for his leadership and governance shortcomings, Mr Sonko was huge on tokenism, always traversing the county with handouts which were boisterously dolled out. His antics seem to have gained traction with some leading politicians now walking the path of donations rather than sustainable development programmes anchored on sensible policies.

Lean budget

Now that Sonko is out of the way, Nairobi voters should be more careful in picking the next governor. A good pick will anchor regeneration of the city, without much showbiz and voice notes.

The NMS has set a precedent of what is possible within lean budgets, short timelines and with maximum impacts.

Nairobi is not just Kenya's commercial and administrative capital. In many ways, it is a veritable gateway to the whole of Africa. Many international organisations with regional footprints are headquartered in Nairobi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nearly all the governors in Kenya have homes in Nairobi. The city is therefore a super county and should set examples to other devolved units.

The next candidate to the City Hall should exemplify competence, excellence, decency, and managerial acumen. Given the multicultural setting that the City is, the next governor should be capable of consensus building across cultures and worldviews.

For far too long, Nairobi has equally suffered from entrenched interests and cartels whose underhand dealing drain billion of shillings from public coffers. A good chief executive would work to protect and prudently utilize public resources.

A number of candidates have already expressed their interest to succeed Mr Sonko. Many of them have been on the public life with well documented past. It is now up to Nairobi voters to undertake due diligence on the candidates and ensure only the most qualified gets to fly the flag of the Nairobi City Governor come February 2021.