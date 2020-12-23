South Africa: Cheer the Majorettes' New Dawn - Marching a Path for Female Sports in South Africa

analysis

How the iconic sport of 'Drummies' has been teaching young South African women to catch life's throws and spin them into a seamless sequenced spectacle.

Back in January 2020, Cheer a docuseries that followed the "ups and downs of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they (worked) to win a coveted national title" launched on Netflix to great acclaim.

In each episode, the team of young cheerleaders performed, here one-leg or "liberty" stunts, there scorpions (when the flyer - the cheerleader who is carried by others to fly, jump and perform mostly in the air - "grabs their foot and bends the leg upward behind the body until the toes are close to the back of the head, in a position resembling a scorpion's tail"), an arabesque, or a basket, flying so high that just watching the athletes perform gives some sense of vertigo.

On screen as in real life, the cheerleaders' bodies are stretched, thrown, pulled, lifted, and sometimes (often) hurt, torn, twisted, and plastered and bandaged; and then in a second, they're back at being thrown, pulled, lifted up until more bandages are added to cover the pain, the sweat and the tears.

It's both exhilarating...