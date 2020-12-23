South Africa: North West Tackles Water Shortages

North West Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Mmoloki Cwaile, has confirmed that all water infrastructure grants will be made available to finance projects aimed at alleviating water shortages in the province.

Cwaile made the announcement during a meeting held with municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation and Provincial Treasury.

The announcement follows Cwaile's meeting with North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, last week to discuss, among others, the state of service delivery in the municipalities.

During a meeting this week, the MEC called on all stakeholders to review their plans and adjust their budgets to urgently respond to their communities' needs for clean, good quality water.

Cwaile said this is part of his department's Integrated Development Plan (IDP), which forms part of the District Development Model (DDM).

"With the establishment of District Multi-Disciplinary Task Teams, we are making an effort to coordinate and integrate our responses.

"The teams will co-ordinate water development plans, service delivery response plans, water infrastructure procurement plans and provide intervention strategy guidance," Cwaile said.

Cwaile said municipalities must be capacitated to act swiftly and respond to emergencies in water provision, provide immediate relief and implement medium and long term plans successfully.

Cwaile has appealed to communities to help prevent the vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure, and to be vigilant of the risks posed by waste contaminating water sources.