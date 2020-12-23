South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 22 December

press release

As of 1pm on 22 December, the Western Cape has 34 685 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 177 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 137 484 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5552. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features items such as active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard