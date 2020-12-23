Liberia: Pres. Weah Admits Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah Into Humane Order of African Redemption of the Grand Knights, Grand Band

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah has been admitted into the Humane Order of African Redemption of the Grand Knights, Grand Band.

Minister Kemayah was decorated with insignia by President George Weah who was assisted by his Foreign Advisor Ambassador George Wallace.

President Weah recounted and praised Minister Kemayah for his numerous roles and extraordinary performances in serving his country at home and abroad.

President Weah recalled the warmth interactions he had with Minister Kemayah before and during his ascendancy to the Presidency which he said crystalized his interest to call him to government.

President Weah disclosed that Minister Kemayah has exemplified commitment and diligence, while also describing him as someone who speaks truth to issues.

"You gained my confidence and I strongly believed you were the best person to represent us at the United Nations (UN). You went to the UN, worked diligently and brought pride to us. That allowed your succession as Foreign Minister of Liberia," the President reflected.