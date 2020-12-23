Liberia: Rep. Fonati Koffa Pays 500 Students Tuition in Grand Kru

Barclayville — As part of the ongoing strive by the Liberian government to discourage young people to leave the streets and encourage school-going children to seek education especially in the rural communities, Grand Kru County electoral district #2 Representative Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, has paid over 500 students school fees in the county.

Speaking to Ahteenah Radio/TV in the county on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the County Coordinator of the lawmaker's office, Chris Joboe intimated that the payment made worth four hundred eighty-four thousand Liberian dollars ($484,000LD).

According to Mr. Joboe, the cash presentation covers registrations and tuitions for Academic Year 2020/2021 for students in Grand Kru.

"Fifteen learning institutions benefited from the Lawmaker's personal initiatives program," Chris said.

Schools benefiting from Rep. Koffa's gesture include the Barclayville Central High School; J.J. Dickson United Methodist High School; Sasstown High School. Richard Henry Junior High School; J. Blamo Toe Junior High School; St. Peters Clever Junior High School; among others.

Coordinator Joboe narrated, "The giveaway towards students' fees is part of Representative Koffa's scholarship program launched in 2005 when he was not in government."

Chris indicated: "As a means of supporting self-supported students and buttressing parents' efforts to keep their children in schools within the county, the lawmaker has seen the need to hold onto his commitment made previously."

Making the presentation on behalf of Hon. Koffa recently on the campus of Barclayville Central High School, one of the benefiting schools, the District #2 Coordinator applauded beneficiaries of the scholarship program for maintaining the required grade points and at the same time encouraged them to continue on such path to bring pride to their lawmaker.

The Acting County Education Officer of Grand Kru County, Mr. Gabriel Joboe making remarks commended Representative Koffa for his nonstop contributions to the county's education sector.

Mr. Joboe, however, called on students of the lawmaker's scholarship to take their lessons seriously, as education is the only biggest gift that any leader or parents can give their children.

The Acting CEO furthered that the Ministry of Education local office in Grand Kru County will remained committed in working with the Lawmaker's office in ensuring that positive implementation will be seen in that part of Liberia, stating, "We are going to hold our students' feet to the fire."

Meanwhile, Chris disclosed that Representative Fonati Koffa has committed his office to provide financial aids to 63 Grand Kru students attending the Tubman University in Maryland County