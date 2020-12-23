Liberia: Central Bank of Liberia Says It Needed to Have Printed L$7.5 Billion to Meet Demand for Liberian Dollars

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has attributed the shortage of Liberian and United States dollar banknotes on the Liberian market to the reluctance of the Legislature to grant its request of printing the amount of US$7.5 billion and the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The CBL statement comes in the wake of a warning from the United States Embassy in Monrovia to its citizens and permanent residents visiting Liberia of the difficulties in getting cash in the country.

The Embassy, in an alert to would-be travelers, noted that the banking sector in the country has been experiencing cash shortage over the last several months. It also noted that ATM machines often do not dispense money.

"As a consequence, it is difficult to obtain adequate cash supplies from ATMs and banks. There are no ATM facilities for public use at the U.S. Embassy," the Embassy stated.

As per regulation, travelers would have to declare cash amount of US$10,000 and above upon arrival in Liberia. Passenger may, however, be allowed to enter with US$7,500 or less.

In a statement release on Tuesday, the CBL acknowledged that that it is aware of the shortage of money in the banking system, particularly the limited supply of Liberian dollars, noting that it is unusual and can be attributed to the increased demand for Liberian dollars overtime, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

"The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) is fully aware of the current liquidity pressure in the banking system, particularly the limited supply of Liberian dollars. It is, however, worth noting that the pressure on the Liberian dollar this year is unusual and can be attributed to the increased demand for Liberian dollars overtime, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19," the CBL said it the statement.

It continues: "In its effort to preempt this seasonal pressure, the CBL in 2019 forecast L$7.5 billion based on its analysis but was authorized to print only L$4.0 billion. This amount which was brought into the country in July this year, was inadequate to replace the current amount of mutilated banknotes and at the same meet the liquidity demand in the banking system. In spite of this constraint, the CBL has been strategically infusing the L$4.0 billion through the commercial banks with substantial amount already infused into circulation."

As additional measure, the CBL revealed that it has been working with all key stakeholders, both in the private and public sectors, to mitigate the high demand of money, adding that the Bank is currently engaged with commercial banks and mobile money operators (MNOs) to promote the use of mobile money and other electronic forms of payment in addition to withdrawal of cash.

"The CBL wants to re-assure the public that it is doing everything necessary to ensure the availability of both US and Liberian dollar liquidity for the festive season. The Bank has also put into place a Liquidity Monitoring Framework, including the establishment of an Internal Liquidity Management Team to respond to the prevailing liquidity challenge."

However, the CBL said in order for it to be able to exercise full monetary authority, it will need full autonomy over the printing of currency like most other central banks across the world.

It noted that the recent amendment of the CBL Act to give a three-year latitude to the Bank to print without frequent Legislative approvals is a positive step in the right direction.

'Missing L$16 Billion' Saga Impacts Legislature's Reluctance to Approve