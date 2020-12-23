Liberia: Bong Lawmakers Plotting Against Rep Moima Briggs-Mensah's Deputy Speaker Ambition

23 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — Three lawmakers of Bong County who supported the senatorial bid of outgoing senator Henry Yallah seem to be plotting against the ambition of Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah to become Deputy Speaker of the 54th National Legislature.

The position became vacant after the current Deputy Speaker and District Two lawmaker, Prince Moye, won was declared winner of the Senate race in Bong.

Rep Briggs-Mensah, who supported Moye during the election, has declared her ambition to fill the soon-to-be vacant Deputy Speaker position.

It seems three lawmakers in Bong County apparently angry at Rep Briggs-Mensah's role in the just-ended election in the county are resolved to campaign against her in reprisal.

One person is Rep Edward Karfiah, lawmaker of Bong's District Five, who supported Yallah, said he won't support Rep Briggs-Mensah's ambition because of her role played in the just ended election in Bong.

"You can't campaign against my friend Henry Yallah and expect me to support you for the position of Deputy Speaker," Rep Karfiah said in reference to Rep Briggs-Mensah's role in the December 8 Special Senatorial Election in the county.

Continuing, he added: "The just-ended senatorial election in Bong left so many scars and I can't pretend that I don't feel hurt by Rep Moima Briggs-Mensah's role during the process and as such I won't support her ambition to become Deputy Speaker."

Another lawmaker against Rep Briggs-Mensah's Deputy Speaker ambition is Rep Marvin Cole, lawmaker of electoral district three, who served as campaign manager of Yallah. It's believed Cole is one person already campaigning against Briggs-Mensah's ambition.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Cole has convinced two additional representatives from Bong to campaign against the District Six lawmaker as a reprisal to her role played during the December 8 Special Senatorial Election in the county.

Bitter aftermath

The December 8 Senate race has left a bitter aftermath with the county increasingly becoming polarized. Residents are still divided as well as leaders of the county.

As of yet, some of the lawmakers who supported Yallah, including Karfiah, Cole and the outgoing senator are yet to congratulate Moye on his election.

Though Moye has promised to unite the county, Karfiah believes the Senator-elect statement runs contrary to his actions since he won the election.

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, Karfiah said he won't congratulate Moye because "his election could further divide the county". "Why should I congratulate Moye when he is threatening people who didn't support him"?

Moye has been criticized for his post-election interview on Super Bongese, a local radio station in the county, for referring to former senator Franklin Siakor and former Liberian Ambassador to the United States of America - two persons who opposed his Senate bid - as "perceived leaders" of the county.

According to many residents, such a statement was not in the spirit of reconciliation.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.