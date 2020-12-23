Liberian Humanitarian Dr. Daniel Cassell Awards Scholarships, Present Gifts to Kids of Deceased LRA Employee Gifty Lama

23 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian humanitarian, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has awarded scholarship opportunities to the two kids of the deceased former employee of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Gifty Asmah Lama and Sylvester Lama.

Dr. Cassell is the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dr. Cassell's Foundation in Liberia.

He is also a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in Pennsylvania, USA, a Licensed Clinical Drug and Alcohol Counselor (LCADC) in New Jersey and the President/Founder of the Kwenah Professional Health Services based in the United States.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, October 2, 2020, the lifeless bodies of the Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit and acting Manager for Tax Payers of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Albert Peters and Gifty Asmah Lama, were found in a vehicle on Broad Street in Monrovia during the early morning hours.

Making the pronouncement, Dr. Cassell disclosed that the two kids between the ages of four to six will attend any school of their choice from kindergarten until the completion of high school.

He recounted the educational journey of the fallen LRA employee.

