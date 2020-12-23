Zimbabwe: Retrieving Trapped Artisanal Miners Underway - Minister Chitando

23 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The government has through the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) working on recovering scores of artisanal miners trapped underground in different mines dotted across the country, the mines minister, Winston Chitando has said.

The minister told journalists this week progress had been made in mobilising necessary equipment to retrieve the bodies in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, Chegutu, Mashonaland West, Bindura, Mashonaland Central where the artisanal miners, who are presumably dead, are still trapped underground after the shafts they were working on collapsed.

"Retrieving of bodies of the miners are underway as I speak and the CPU has now managed to get the needed equipment to do the recoveries," Chitando said.

Earlier Chitando was scheduled to appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee on mines, but its chairperson Edmond Mkaratigwa cancelled the public hearing.

The minister was expected to give oral evidence on his ministry's action plan regarding the recovery of the trapped miners.

The hearing was postponed to 11 January.

"As you can see members of the committee have been waiting patiently and because of delays and it is now afternoon, we cannot, therefore, proceed with the meeting. It has been cancelled and postponed to a new date - 11 January," said Mkaratigwa.

"The business of retrieving the bodies of the miners who are presumably dead by now is an urgent issue that should not be set aside because we have postponed this meeting," said Mkaratigwa.

The lawmaker added: "This will give the ministry ample time to run around in conjunction with the efforts that have already been initiated by this committee to set up some sub-committees specifically at Esigodini Mine and at Task Mine in Chegutu. Hon. (Farai) Taruvinga (Insiza South) has with the help of the sub-committees managed to mobilise excavation equipment to undertake the recovery process which should be a joint conceited effort.

"As we celebrate Christmas, let us also remember that we have amongst ourselves, dear ones who continue to be bereaved. It would be a good Christmas present if we could be seen on the ground doing tangible efforts to retrieve the bodies."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.