Nigeria: ASUU Suspends Strike After Nine Months

Vanguard
{file photo).
23 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

ASUU says it has suspended the nine-month-old strike while it monitors the compliance level of the federal government.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday said it has conditionally suspended the strike action it embarked on since March over the backlog of unmet agreements between its members and the federal government.

The union said it has suspended the nine-month-old strike while it monitors the compliance level of the federal government on the concessions the latter has made.

Speaking at a briefing at the union's secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, the union's president, Biodun Ogunyemi, said this decision was reached after its national executive council met on Tuesday.

Mr Ogunyemi further added that the issue of IPPIS has also been resolved.

On when studies would resume fully in the nation's public universities in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country, Mr Ogunyemi said the teachers were ready to resume as long full health measures are put in place.

"As far as we are concerned, we are ready to resume work. Let the government do what is needed to ensure safety. We insist that the COVID-19 protocol should be observed."

The briefing is still on. We will provide more details in our subsequent reporting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria's Academic Union Calls Off Nine-Month Old Strike
'Fruitful' Talks May End Nigeria's Education Staff Strike
Nigerian Union Threatens Members Registered on New Pay System
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.