South Africa: Don't Drink and Drive

23 December 2020
The Gauteng Traffic Police has warned motorists against irresponsible and reckless behaviour on the roads, following the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The truck driver was arrested on Tuesday at about 1pm on the R21 next to the Pomona off ramp.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into several other vehicles.

He was immediately tested for alcohol consumption and the results were found to be 12 times over the limit since it showed 1.25 milligram per 100 millilitres.

The truck driver was charged and detained at the Kempton Park police station and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

"We condemn this kind of irresponsible and reckless behaviour by road users especially during the festive season where motorists are expected to save lives. The law enforcement authorities will not rest until ruthless and lawless behaviour is eradicated on our roads," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

He said anyone found driving a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor will be charged, arrested and convicted for up to seven years' imprisonment.

"Drinking and driving is one of the major contributors of fatal crashes resulting in the loss of lives," Maremane said.

