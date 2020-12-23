Malawi: Women Lawyers Say Hands Tied Over Msundwe Rape Cases

22 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Women lawyers, who have been pushing for the prosecution of police officers who allegedly raped some women in Msundwe, Lilongwe say the women lawyers grouping is surprised with the prolonged silence on the matter.

The Women Lawyers Association of Malawi took the matter to court on behalf of the sexual victims.

Women Lawyers Association of Malawi spokesperson Atupele Masanjala said the association lawyers are waiting for the court to set a date to proceed with the Msundwe sexual abuse case.

She said the association is equally surprised that there is silence from the police as well on the matter.

Several women and girls from Msundwe, M'bwatalika and Mpingu trading centres in Lilongwe were allegedly sexually abused by some police officers who were deployed to restore order in the area following a political fracas.

Members of the community had earlier killed in cold blood a police officer at a roadblock that the mob had mounted to stop people from attending a presidential function.

Following a public outcry, police authorities instituted a probe into the incident, but have since kept its findings secret, a move that raises doubts on whether justice will prevail.

In August this year, the High Court ordered the government to compensate all the victims following a separate probe done by various rights groups.

Police have refused to comment on the matter.

