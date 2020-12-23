Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea - Historic, Institutional Partners

Besides sharing a common border, both countries have several legally-binding accords.

The Republic of Cameroon and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea are neighboring nations who belong to the same regional economic blocs like the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) besides being members of the African Union and the United Nations. There exist several accords between the two countries that share historical and traditional ties.

As an indication of brotherly conviviality, President Paul Biya on December 22, 2020 received in audience the Minister of State of Equatorial Guinea for Regional Integration, Baltasar Engonga Edjo'o who was a bearer of a sealed message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The Equatorial Guinea Minister of State is not a new face to Cameroon. On January 21, 2018 he was received at the Unity Palace still by President Paul Biya during which he was equally a bearer of a sealed message from his President. On June 30, 2020, External Relations Minister received the Equato-Guinean in audience in the course of which both personalities reviewed bilateral relations between the dual countries, dwelling mostly on existing accords, security, monetary and trade agreements for mutual growth. The Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon is constantly received at the Ministry of External Relations within the framework of strengthening ties.

Both countries cooperate in several fields, ranging from security to education, health and culture. Security borders for the safe movement of persons and property remains a major concern to the governments of the two nations. A cooperation agreement on collaboration and joint action modalities of cross border security between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon was signed in Malabo on July 21, 2020. The agreement consolidated proceedings undertaken in Yaounde on June 29 and 30, 2020 to strengthen cross border defence and security.

In the educational domain, students of Equatorial Guinea are admitted into schools in Cameroon especially the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC).

Relations between the two countries have always been described by either parties as friendly and mutually-beneficial.