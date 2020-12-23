South Africa: Gender Commission Wishes South Africans a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous and Peaceful New Year

press release

The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Ms Tamara Mathebula on behalf of Commissioners, management and staff wishes every South African Merry Christmas and a Prosperous and Peaceful New Year. No one anticipated that 2020 will be a year to forget. As the Commission, we had to deal with two pandemics that is the novel Corona Virus known as Covid-19 and the gender-based violence and femicide (GBV&F). The year 2020 brought with it adjustment to a digital world of Zoom/Microsoft Teams Meetings and working remotely, we made friends with this "new normal". Basically, fast tracking the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

" In her message for the festive season, Ms Tamara Mathebula reflected the year that is coming to an end that the Commission has learned to reach out to women, young women, girls, men and boys, key stakeholders, our partners, colleagues and other organisations as we continued to implement our constitutional mandate as best we could in spite of the difficult circumstances and a looming financial crisis where the local and global economy spluttered along with us in its wake. The pandemic-induced economic crisis also laid bare the deep gender inequalities in the workplace and society and the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women and young ... ... And wherever we are during the holidays, please let's be sensible - the virus doesn't know it's the festive season, so wear your mask, sanitise, keep your social distance and always be mindful of others who may be more vulnerable than you are when it comes to health issues" said Ms Tamara Mathebula.

The Commission implores people to continue to use its toll-free number 0800 007 709, the GBV Command Centre Number 0800 428 428 and the SAPS Stop Gender Violence Number 0800 150 150. The Commission's Offices throughout the country closed on 21 December 2020 and will open on the 4th January 2021.