South Africa: One-Day Getaways for a Festive Season Like No Other

analysis

As we continue to practice caution and social distancing over the holidays, we can count ourselves lucky that we live in a country of incredible natural beauty. If you're looking for ways to pop out of the house during the holidays, a quick drive out to one of many national parks and mountain passes is one of the safest and rejuvenating to get some fresh air and enjoy the scenery, be it mountain, desert or sea.

To the mountains: The Drakensberg

The home of South Africa's highest mountain range, and one of the best tourism spots in the country, the 'berg,' and its crisp fresh mountain air is a stunning getaway during this time of the year. The name Drakensberg roughly translates to, "dragon mountains" or "the mountains of dragons," in Afrikaans. It's a two to three-hour drive from Durban and up to four-and-a-half-hour drive from Johannesburg.

The spectacular mountain range, with its jagged mountain peaks and leafy valleys, rises to over 3 000 metres in height. In between these peaks are plateaus, valleys, slopes and mountain passes that allow for hiking, walking and cycling.

In isiZulu, the region is known as uKhahlamba (a barrier of spears) and has a...