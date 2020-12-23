South Africa: One-Day Getaways for a Festive Season Like No Other

22 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lusanda Luthuli and Karel Van Der Vyver

As we continue to practice caution and social distancing over the holidays, we can count ourselves lucky that we live in a country of incredible natural beauty. If you're looking for ways to pop out of the house during the holidays, a quick drive out to one of many national parks and mountain passes is one of the safest and rejuvenating to get some fresh air and enjoy the scenery, be it mountain, desert or sea.

To the mountains: The Drakensberg

The home of South Africa's highest mountain range, and one of the best tourism spots in the country, the 'berg,' and its crisp fresh mountain air is a stunning getaway during this time of the year. The name Drakensberg roughly translates to, "dragon mountains" or "the mountains of dragons," in Afrikaans. It's a two to three-hour drive from Durban and up to four-and-a-half-hour drive from Johannesburg.

The spectacular mountain range, with its jagged mountain peaks and leafy valleys, rises to over 3 000 metres in height. In between these peaks are plateaus, valleys, slopes and mountain passes that allow for hiking, walking and cycling.

In isiZulu, the region is known as uKhahlamba (a barrier of spears) and has a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.