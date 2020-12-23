South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Embarks On Festive Season Campaign, 30 Dec

press release

MEC Sambatha embarks on festive season campaign and warns public of new coronavirus strain

The North West Department of Health has intensified awareness campaigns against coronavirus since the start of the festive season. All Sub Districts are activated and targets hotspots, CBDs and taxi ranks as part of the broad Provincial response plan against the second wave of coronavirus and the festive season. MEC Madoda Sambatha will lead some of the key activities.

The Minister of Health's letter dated 6 December 2020, needs to be taken to heart also as he has warned all South Africans that large gatherings which involve consumption of alcohol are a major risk and continue to undermine the Government efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He further encouraged all participants of the super spreader events to be cautious of those that have comorbidities in their families, and download the COVID19 APP.

Members of public are also warned of a new strain of Coronavirus which the Minister warns it is moving rapidly especially among the youth. The youth particularly are urged to restrict their movements and avoid parties during the festive season as they ran the risk of bringing the virus to those with co-morbidities and the elderly.

The festive Road Shows and blitz campaigns have started since the 16th December and will intensify on the 23, 24 and 30 December in all the Sub-Districts, targeting taxi ranks, Malls and SASSA pay-points.

MEC Madoda Sambatha will lead the Campaign on the 30 December in the Rustenburg CBD. The next activation for MEC will be in Matlosana on the 31st targeting the Klerksdorp CBD, Taxi Rank Tower Mall then move to Jouberton and Khuma. All these campaigns will start at 10h00.

There will be Health activations on the days identified coupled with distribution of IEC Loud-hailing and Business Inspections.

Members of the Media are invited to these activations and to help raise awareness.