South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Embarks On Festive Season Campaign, 30 Dec

23 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC Sambatha embarks on festive season campaign and warns public of new coronavirus strain

The North West Department of Health has intensified awareness campaigns against coronavirus since the start of the festive season. All Sub Districts are activated and targets hotspots, CBDs and taxi ranks as part of the broad Provincial response plan against the second wave of coronavirus and the festive season. MEC Madoda Sambatha will lead some of the key activities.

The Minister of Health's letter dated 6 December 2020, needs to be taken to heart also as he has warned all South Africans that large gatherings which involve consumption of alcohol are a major risk and continue to undermine the Government efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He further encouraged all participants of the super spreader events to be cautious of those that have comorbidities in their families, and download the COVID19 APP.

Members of public are also warned of a new strain of Coronavirus which the Minister warns it is moving rapidly especially among the youth. The youth particularly are urged to restrict their movements and avoid parties during the festive season as they ran the risk of bringing the virus to those with co-morbidities and the elderly.

The festive Road Shows and blitz campaigns have started since the 16th December and will intensify on the 23, 24 and 30 December in all the Sub-Districts, targeting taxi ranks, Malls and SASSA pay-points.

MEC Madoda Sambatha will lead the Campaign on the 30 December in the Rustenburg CBD. The next activation for MEC will be in Matlosana on the 31st targeting the Klerksdorp CBD, Taxi Rank Tower Mall then move to Jouberton and Khuma. All these campaigns will start at 10h00.

There will be Health activations on the days identified coupled with distribution of IEC Loud-hailing and Business Inspections.

Members of the Media are invited to these activations and to help raise awareness.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.