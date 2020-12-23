South Africa: Gauteng Calls for Responsible Behaviour This Festive Season

The Gauteng Provincial Government has expressed concern at reports of people breaking COVID-19 health protocols as the country battles a second wave of infections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the provincial government said it has taken note of videos circulating on social media platforms showing young people partying in large numbers with little or no adherence to non-pharmaceutical protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Gauteng Acting Premier Panyaza Lesufi strongly condemned such irresponsible behavior, which undoubtedly increases the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

"Large gatherings and parties are known to be super spreaders of COVID-19 and must be avoided. As the country is now in the second wave, with a sharp increase in new cases, driven by a recently discovered new variant of COVID-19, it is absolutely necessary for all of us to play our part to stop the spread of the virus," said Lesufi.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 restrictions, the Gauteng province said its law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions will be out in full force to enforce compliance with national disaster regulations.

"Tough action will be taken against anyone breaking the law," said the Acting Premier.

Joint operations including roadblocks, inspection of retail stores, restaurants and bars will continue throughout the province during the festive season.

With many set to take a break during the festive season, Lesufi reminded South Africans that this year's festive season is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends.

"Adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as maintaining physical distancing, wearing of masks and regular hand hygiene, remain the most effective tool in protecting ourselves and others against the virus

"Let us protect ourselves and others by avoiding the 'three Cs' [namely] Closed spaces, Crowded places and Close-contact settings," said the Acting Premier.