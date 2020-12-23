Ghana: Observe Covid-19 Protocols During Festive Period to Curb the Spread of the Virus - Director-General Ghs

23 December 2020
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Ishmael Batoma And Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, has urged the public to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols during the festive period to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Dr Aboagye, an increase in commercial activities could lead to an increase in the spread of the virus and urged traders and shoppers to observe all the safety protocols of the virus.

He said this at a press briefing in Accra.

He advised that places of worship and social gatherings including restaurants, chop bars, highway rest stops, fast foods joints, beverage shops and snack bars must be well ventilated and supervisors of these public places should promote social distancing before, during and after programmes for both indoor and outdoor events.

"Owners of such places must ensure the availability of a health team to check for signs and symptoms at the entrance of the premises; take contact details of all attendees during each service or meeting; ensure the availability of handwashing facilities with soap and running water or hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol," he added.

He directed that there should be intensive cleaning and disinfection of these places and that services or meeting times should be well spaced to allow time for cleaning and disinfection; adding that steps should be taken to minimize the sharing of worship materials and other items like microphones, communion trays and offertory bags.

On the government preparation for vaccine distribution, Dr Aboagye disclosed that a National Technical Team for vaccine readiness and deployment has been formed and that the technical team was reviewing the target groups for early vaccination.

He said the team was currently reviewing several vaccines and was also collaborating with the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) for the registration, certification and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

He added that the government had applied for the COVAX facility -- a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live and that other facilities were being considered including the Chinese and Russia vaccines.

