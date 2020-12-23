Nigeria: Fresh Crisis Brew in Varsities As NAAT Threatens Indefinite Strike

Abuja — The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has threatened that the union will embark on what it described as mother of all strikes to protest the alleged allocation of 25 per cent of the N40 billion earned allowance allocated.

NAAT president, comrade Ibeji Nwokoma told journalists that the the federal government has breached an agreement it entered with University based unions on the sharing formula after it allocated 75 per cent of the N40 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving the three other unions to share 25 per cent.

He said, "we reject this in totality. No body has the monopoly to close down Universities. And unless the government reverses that decision, we will embark on the mother of all strikes."

Comrade Nwokoma argued that the discrepancy in the sharing of the N40bn contradicts the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Federal government and NAAT on November 18, 2020 during a conciliatory meeting called by the Federal ministry of Labour

He explained during the meeting, the government had agreed that the sharing will be in accordance with the 2009 agreement reached between the Federal government and university based unions.