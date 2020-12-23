Nigeria: Group Urges Bala Mohammed to Join 2023 Presidential Race

23 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

A civic group, Abuja Coalition of Youth and Women, has called on Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group made the call in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja, yesterday, signed by Aminu Zakari and Christiana Jacob, president and secretary general respectively.

According to the group, by 2023, Nigeria would be in dire need of a competent, transparent and resourceful leader to pilot the affairs of the nation and save it from chaos and disintegration.

