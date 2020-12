A United Kingdom-based lawyer, Mr Niyi Aborisade, has faulted the existing Nigeria constitution for not allowing national growth as well as development.

Aborisade who spoke at the sideline of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting held in Ibadan, said he was at the parley in Ibadan North-East Federal Constituency to declare interest to run for the House of Representatives' seat.

He said the nation needed to be restructured and governed by a new constitution to attain national development.