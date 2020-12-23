Nigeria: Ex-Militant Leaders Resolve to End Sea Piracy, Kidnapping

23 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The ex-militants' leaders have resolved to end sea piracy and kidnapping in the Niger Delta in a bid to foster the development of the Niger Delta communities. They also pledged to work with the Amnesty Programme to see to the actualization of its objectives.

This was part of the resolutions from a peace building meeting with the leadership of the ex-agitators, now referred to as delegates drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta, which culminated in an interactive session with the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) in Agadagba -Obon, Ondo State on December 18, 2020.

One of the prominent ex-agitator leaders in Ondo State, High Chief Bibopiri Ajube, who made this call in the meeting urged his colleagues to work with the Presidential Amnesty Programme to foster security and development in the Niger Delta. They all assured the PAP Administrator of their solidarity.

"We're ready to work with you sir. My brothers here are telling you that there will be no road blocking henceforth. This leadership is with you, anytime you need us, call Boyloaf, call us. We will call each other and work with you," he said.

Chief Ajube, while appealing for the restructuring of the Amnesty office, admonished his colleagues to go back and end sea piracy and kidnapping in their various territories, stressing that no government will send contractors to develop communities where there are high level of insecurity. He also vowed to work with the security agencies to curb sea piracy and kidnapping.

"Why are our people still involved in sea piracy and kidnapping? We are missing something. If you are supporting this evil, which government will come and develop your land? Our agreement henceforth from this meeting; no more sea piracy, no more kidnapping," he assured.

Spokesperson for the delegates, former IYC President, Dr Chris Ekiyor, while thanking the Interim Administrator for taking the initiative to meet the leaders, urged him to collaborate with other Niger Delta related agencies and institutions set up by the federal government so that the Programme will not be overburdened with issues that these agencies should oversee, such as infrastructure and gainful employment for the youths in the region.

