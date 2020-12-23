East Africa: Uganda Retains CECAFA U-17 Title

23 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Uganda defeated Tanzania 3-1 to retain the regional Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 title.

The final of the competition, which also served as qualifiers to the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021, was played at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda on Tuesday.

Omari Yahaya almost gave Tanzania an early lead, but his shot bounced off the woodwork.

Uganda's leading scorer Oscar Mawa also had a chance to get his name on the score sheet and add his seventh goal of the tournament but missed the target by inches.

After a goalless first half, Ivan Irinimbabazi nodded to make it 1-0 for Uganda after 63 minutes. A well taken free kick by Vincent Mulema was well met by Irinimbabazi to give his team the lead.

Tanzania tried to fight back but failed to break the Ugandan defense. It was soon to become 2-0 for Uganda when Travis Mutyaba dribbled past three defenders and sent a low shot past Tanzania's goalkeeper Abdallah Hassani.

Tanzania halved the deficit on 88 minutes when Ugandan defender cleared the ball into his own net. But two minutes later, Uganda had a penalty after defender Omari Yahaya brought down Mutyaba in the box. Skipper Ibrahim Juma stepped up and converted to make it 3-1.

"I am glad the players have achieved our objectives, which were to qualify for the U-17 AFCON and retain the CECAFA trophy," said Uganda head coach Hamuza Lutalo after the final.

Earlier, Ethiopia thrashed 10-man Djibouti 5-2 to win the bronze medal.

Ugandan Mutyaba was voted Player of the Tournament, while his teammate Oscar Mawa won the Top Scorer award on six goals. Tanzania's Sylvester Otto picked the Fair Play Award and Uganda's Henry Mwebe was voted Best Goalkeeper.

The competition attracted six teams, namely Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya and hosts Rwanda.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.