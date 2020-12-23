Somalia: Somaliland President Arrives in Djibouti to Meet Guelleh

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi on Wednesday visited Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from Djibouti president Ismail Omar Guelleh his office said.

Bihi is accompanied by Somaliland foreign minister other officials in his trip to Djibouti.

"High-calibre delegations led by the president of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi departed to Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart, H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh, the president of Djibouti," his office said in a statement

The trip comes days after leaders of the Igad countries, a grouping of seven East African countries, met on Sunday in Djibouti for an extraordinary summit devoted in particular to the situation in Ethiopia and the recent tensions between Kenya and Somalia.

Last week Somaliland Bihi held talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in his trip to Kenya after an official invitation from his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following two days meeting in Nairobi, Kenya said it will open a consulate in Somaliland by early next year and commence direct flights.

The two sides announced a wide arrange of areas of cooperation which they said aimed to boost relations between Hargeisa and Nairobi.