Somalia: Somaliland President Arrives in Djibouti to Meet Guelleh

23 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi on Wednesday visited Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from Djibouti president Ismail Omar Guelleh his office said.

Bihi is accompanied by Somaliland foreign minister other officials in his trip to Djibouti.

"High-calibre delegations led by the president of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi departed to Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart, H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh, the president of Djibouti," his office said in a statement

The trip comes days after leaders of the Igad countries, a grouping of seven East African countries, met on Sunday in Djibouti for an extraordinary summit devoted in particular to the situation in Ethiopia and the recent tensions between Kenya and Somalia.

Last week Somaliland Bihi held talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in his trip to Kenya after an official invitation from his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following two days meeting in Nairobi, Kenya said it will open a consulate in Somaliland by early next year and commence direct flights.

The two sides announced a wide arrange of areas of cooperation which they said aimed to boost relations between Hargeisa and Nairobi.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.