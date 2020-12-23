Somalia: U.S. Warship Arrives in Somalia for Troops Withdrawal

23 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The US warship arrived in Somalia 16 days after President Donald Trump ordered the pullout of troops who had been in Somalia in their fight against Al Shabaab militants.

The naval group is to help relocate the US military and civilian personnel from Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces according to the US Africa Command.

"The arrival of the ARG/MEU and its significant combat capability demonstrates our resolve to support our partners and protect our forces through this transition," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, JTF-Q commander. "This is a great example of how the United States can rapidly aggregate combat power to respond to emerging issues. We will look to leverage this inherent flexibility of the U.S. military in support of our future engagements in East Africa." a statement from AFRICOM read in part

The move came two weeks after Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia during his last days in office.

The United States has roughly 700 troops stationed in Somalia to assist local forces against al-Shabaab terrorists.

Most of the troops are said to be based in Kenya or Djibouti where they will continue pressuring Al-Shabaab.

