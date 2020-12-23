South Africa: Business Rescue Stalked SA Businesses in 2020

analysis

Companies such as Comair, Edcon and Phumelela have emerged with restructured operations from business rescue proceedings. Meanwhile, SAA and SA Express are still troubled.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Survival was the preoccupation of businesses in 2020 as they tried to stay afloat through the economic storm brought on by Covid-19. Even before today's crisis, the operating environment for businesses in SA was difficult: the economy and consumer spending were troubled, and burdensome regulations made it difficult for businesses to remain in business.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown, which made an already fraught situation worse. In this environment, some businesses didn't survive the lockdown while others looked to business rescue for a fighting chance. Business rescue is an essential mechanism for financially distressed businesses to rehabilitate their affairs. The objective is to enable a business to continue operating while being restructured, cutting costs and saving some jobs in the process.

Business Maverick was able to confirm that 223 companies applied for business rescue from April 2020, the beginning of SA's first phase of the lockdown, to October, according to figures from the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). October is as far as...