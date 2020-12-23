South Africa: Cele Welcomes Arrest of Underworld Organised Crime Suspects

23 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of three possibly high ranking figures of the criminal underworld, allegedly linked to an ongoing "extortion racket" of businesses in Cape Town.

Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and William Stevens appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates court on Wednesday, following their arrest by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

The trio was arrested in one of the phases of an ongoing investigation into extortion, dealing in drugs, fraud, corruption and money laundering activities of the Cape Town underworld organised crime.

Cele said the arrest is a huge victory in the fight against organised crime.

"This is only the beginning of our efforts as the police to tighten the grip on these crimes committed by the underworld and run extortion rackets that undermine the state and threaten the livelihoods of local economies," Cele said.

The suspects were granted R100 000 bail each and are due back in court on 9 February 2021.

Hawks scam

Meanwhile, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has cautioned the public about scammers who are purporting to be members of the Hawks.

This is after the family of one of the accused persons arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members for fraud allegedly paid R100 000 to a person who claimed to be a member of the Hawks.

According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, the bogus Hawks member allegedly contacted the family of the accused person and identified himself as Enos, from the Serious Corruption Unit in Polokwane and demanded money in order to squash the docket.

"After the money was paid, the family members of the accused became surprised when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member. They then reported the matter to the real Hawks who are now busy with the investigations.

"Whilst busy with the investigation, another report about bogus Hawks member who was busy demanding money from the family of another different accused person was received," Maluleke said.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has warned the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of an arrested person and demand money for their freedom.

"If they receive such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and they are requested to report to the nearest police station."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.