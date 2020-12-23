Angola: President Gets Message From Sao Tome, Rwanda Counterparts

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Tuesday the messages from his counterparts of São Tomé and Príncipe Evaristo de Carvalho, and Rwanda Paul Kagame.

The letter from President Evaristo de Carvalho was delivered by minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities of São Tomé and Príncipe, Edite dos Ramos da Costa Ten Jua, during an audience granted by the Angolan Head of State.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Sao Tome top diplomat considered the two

countries' relations "excellent" and said that they will keep strengthening".

As part of the visit, Edite Costa Ten Jua and the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, signed on Monday a bilateral visa waiver agreement in diplomatic, service and ordinary passports.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe are members of the African Portuguese Speaking Countries (PALOP) and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

The former is expected to take over the chair of the CPLP in 2021.

As for the bearer of the massage from Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the minister for Foreign Affairs, Vicent Biruta, told the press that he had discussed with the Angolan Statesman issues of common interest, the situation in the Great Lakes Region and others of an international nature.

Angola currently assumes the presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

ICGLR groups Burundi, Kenya, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, Sudan South and Uganda.